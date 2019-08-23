Woman charged after ill husband too sick to drive home

A WOMAN who had her licence disqualified for drug driving was busted driving between Rockhampton Hospital and the Empire Hotel.

Rose-Anna Larraine Frickmann, 29, was intercepted driving on Bolsover St at 3.05pm on August 8.

She pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week to one count of disqualified driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Frickmann for a random breath test and checks of her licence revealed she had been disqualified from driving between July 12, 2019 and January 11, 2020.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Frickmann lived in Emerald with her husband and two children.

He said Frickmann's husband had been at the hospital for a biopsy on his neck and was not well enough to drive back to Emerald so they booked a room at the Empire Hotel and his client was driving them there when she was intercepted.

Frickmann was disqualified for a further two years and three months, fined $1000 and convictions were recorded.