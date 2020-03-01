Menu
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

