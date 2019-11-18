Woman charged after stolen cars incident from break-in

One person involved in Sunday’s stolen car incident in Rockhampton has been charged but the barefoot Lexus driver who sprinted from police remains at large.

One person involved in Sunday’s stolen car incident in Rockhampton has been charged but the barefoot Lexus driver who sprinted from police remains at large.

A WOMAN has been charged after Sunday’s stolen car incident in Rockhampton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey on Monday revealed the incident stemmed from a break-in on Friday evening.

“Unknown persons have broken into an address on Main St in North Rockhampton,” he said.

“They’ve scaled a (1.8m) fence to get into this residence and then entered through an unlocked door there, where they’ve stolen two sets of car keys as well as property including credit cards, wallets and cash.”

Sergeant Peachey said two vehicles were stolen from the residence - a black Lexus 2014 sedan (registration 029-TQA) and a red Lexus 2010 wagon (457-RWA).

Neither had been recovered on Monday.

The black Lexus was sighted at Stockland Rockhampton on Sunday about 11am and police attempted to intercept it but it escaped at high speed.

“It was sighted a number of other times and fortunately a little bit later on, a person who was identified as the passenger in that vehicle was located at a southside address and was arrested and charged with a couple of offences,” he said.

Sergeant Peachey said the credit cards which were stolen from the home had been used in a number of paypass transactions.

At one stage on Sunday, the suspected driver of the stolen black Lexus had left his shoes behind as he ran from police after being tracked to an Allenstown address.

“Obviously given that two vehicles were stolen, we believe that other persons are involved,” Sergeant Peachey said.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.