Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
NSW Police officer were able to identify and locate the woman. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged after throwing coffee at busker in Byron Shire

Javier Encalada
24th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Jan 2021 5:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged after an attack to a musician busking in the Byron Shire.

NSW Police confirmed that at around 10.51am on Tuesday, January 19, a 34 year old woman was at a pharmacy in Mullumbimby, seeking assistance from the pharmacist.

Outside the pharmacy, a 24 year-old male was playing an electric guitar.

After walking out of the shop, the woman allegedly poured her cup of takeaway coffee over the man's head, drenching his head, clothing and guitar.

It is unknown whether the coffee was hot at the time of the attack.

After pouring the coffee over his head, the woman said words of the effect of, "Say goodbye. You should get a blood test, I peed in the coffee," a police spokesman said.

Police were able to identify the woman, she was contacted and allegedly she acknowledged she committed the offence.

The woman was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on March 4.

More Stories

mullumbimby nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Teen star comes out to fans

    Teen star comes out to fans
    • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        Premium Content Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

        News The job would also involve planning and implementing the vaccine program.

        Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        Premium Content Farnborough Beach driver caught out

        News Noah Aaron Cossens should not have been behind the wheel.

        Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

        Premium Content Woman’s perfume theft proves costly

        News Naomi Teneale Stokes had a loyalty card with the Yeppoon pharmacy she stole...

        Another by-election looms with Williams leading

        Premium Content Another by-election looms with Williams leading

        Council News Residents of Division 3 may have to go back to the polls if Tony Williams wins the...