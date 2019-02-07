Menu
The home in Naughtin St, Tara, went up in flames this morning. Chloe Laird
News

Woman charged with arson following house fire

7th Feb 2019 12:17 PM

POLICE  have charged a 24-year-old woman with arson after a house was destroyed by fire at Tara this morning.

Officers were called to the Naughtin Street property just after 6am where the home was fully engulfed by flames. 

No one was inside the house at the time. 

The home at Naughtin St was destroyed by fire earlier this morning. 070219 Kate McCormack

The 24-year-old Tara woman was charged with one count of arson of a building and is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900262076

