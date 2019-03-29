Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rob Williams
Crime

Woman charged over frenzied stabbing attack on man

Shayla Bulloch
by
29th Mar 2019 8:38 AM | Updated: 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man in the head, body and legs at a caravan park last night.

About 11pm it will be alleged a 37-year-old woman assaulted a 43-year-old man with a knife causing multiple injuries to the head, upper body and legs at a Nambour Connection Road caravan park.

Upon hearing the man's scream, neighbours intervened and disarmed the woman, alerting police and emergency services.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the woman before taking her to the Maroochydore watchhouse.

The woman has been charged with attempted murder and failure to appear offences. She is expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

The man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and remains in a stable condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

attempted murder editors picks maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Community calls for action on deadly intersection

    premium_icon Community calls for action on deadly intersection

    News Locals are calling for an 80km/h zone to be implemented at the busy intersection

    HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Is this Rockhampton's best renovation?

    premium_icon HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Is this Rockhampton's best renovation?

    News See the house that's attracted plenty of buzz before its auction

    GALLERY: Over 42 nations represented at Heights College

    premium_icon GALLERY: Over 42 nations represented at Heights College

    News Event celebrated the first Missions assembly for 2019

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Inspirational 60-year-old to start in women's only triathlon

    premium_icon Inspirational 60-year-old to start in women's only triathlon

    Sport Sunday's Rockhampton Triathlon all about participation