Woman charged over last night's armed robbery

A WOMAN is set to appear in court today over an armed robbery at a North Rockhampton business last night.

The woman was charged following investigations into the armed robbery of a fast food outlet in Norman Gardens last night.

Around 10.30pm, a woman walked into the business on the corner of Farm Street and Yaamba Road and allegedly demanded cash while producing an item described as a paint scraper.

It will be alleged she received a sum of cash and then left the store on foot.

Officers located a woman nearby a short time later and she was taken into custody.

A 19-year-old Kawana woman has been charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.