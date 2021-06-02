Menu
A woman has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Shepparton on Wednesday.
News

Woman charged over man’s violent death

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
2nd Jun 2021 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM

A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in regional Victoria.

Police said the incident occurred on Heysen Ave, Shepparton about 1.15am on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Homicide squad detectives arrested a 47-year-old woman, with a Victoria Police spokeswoman saying it was believed the pair knew each other.

The woman is due to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon.

