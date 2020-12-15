Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The woman will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The woman will front court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Woman charged over menacing messages

by Erin Lyons
15th Dec 2020 12:47 PM

A Newcastle woman will front court on Tuesday, accused of sending threats to a media organisation via social media.

The broadcaster contacted police on Sunday, prompting counter-terror police to launch an investigation.

Officers then visited a unit in Mayfield, Newcastle, just after 11am on Monday where they arrested a 26-year-old woman and seized her phone, which will undergo forensic examination.

She was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate with the intention to cause fear of physical harm.

Police will allege in court the woman sent messages to the media organisation via social media and made various threats over a story that had been broadcast.

She was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Woman charged over menacing messages

More Stories

charges court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Premium Content DV order breached by offering to pay rego, buy groceries

        Crime He was just trying to help her out by offering to pay her car registration and taking her groceries when she was sick

        • 15th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        Exciting next step in plan to open Surf Lakes to public

        Premium Content Exciting next step in plan to open Surf Lakes to public

        News There’s huge interest in Cap Coast’s wave making facility opening to the public ...

        ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is a rare talent

        Premium Content ‘The King’ on why Harry Grant is a rare talent

        Rugby League Rugby league legend impressed by CQ duo.

        UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Premium Content UPDATE: Cyclist in hospital after coming off bike

        Breaking It is understood a woman was ‘conscious but not alert’ after a reported bicycle...