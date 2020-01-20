Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Toowoomba police charged a 22-year-old woman with attempted murder.
Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder at Harlaxton home

Staff Writers
20th Jan 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged wounding in Harlaxton on Friday, January 17.

Police allege around 1am, an altercation occurred between a man and woman at a Harlaxton home.

A 37-year-old Harlaxton man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman from Harlaxton has been charged with attempted murder and is due to re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder crime editors picks toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        premium_icon Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

        Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        News Data shows South Great Barrier Reef is fast becoming a tourist hotspot

        15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        premium_icon 15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        Property The large number of sales shows no shortage of buyers looking to close a deal in...

        Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        premium_icon Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        News A 2003 green Holden Commodore was stolen and remains missing.