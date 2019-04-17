Woman charged with death of well-known Maleny man
POLICE have charged a 39-year-old women following the suspicious death of Maleny man, Colin Hastie.
About noon on yesterday, police were called to a Macadamia Drv residence where they located a 63-year-old man following reports he had suffered a fall.
The man was later declared deceased at Maleny Hospital.
Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a young man was delivering pamphlets around the area when he noticed Mr Hastie slumped over the front stairs at his house.
Danielle Sheryl Erica Beutel, 39, from Maleny has been charged with one count of manslaughter and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court later today.
Investigations are continuing.