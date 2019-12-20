Menu
Woman charged with fraud over stolen credit card

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Dec 2019 2:44 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Police were called to a local business in Allenstown yesterday in relation to the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

As a result, police charged a 56-year-old Allenstown woman with alleged fraud and receiving stolen property offences.

Further inquiries led officers from Rockhampton Tactical Crime Squad to attend an address in Allenstown, where they located a 38-year-old Berserker man believed to be involved in the offence.

Police allege he stole a motor vehicle from a Berserker address in the company of another person.

The man has then allegedly committed numerous property offences including breaking into further houses and committing multiple fraud offences with stolen credit cards.

The man was charged with 26 property related offences and was held in custody overnight.

He appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

credit card debt fraud property theft rockhampton magistrates court stolen credit card
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

