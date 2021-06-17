Menu
Police have charged a woman with murder. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

Woman charged with man’s murder

Ellen Ransley
17th Jun 2021 6:13 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM

Queensland police have charged a Brisbane woman with murder after she allegedly stabbed a man to death on Wednesday night.

The 53-year-old woman allegedly attacked the man, understood to be her estranged husband, when he returned to his home on Ward Street, Newmarket about 7pm.

The 51-year-old man died at the scene.

The woman was arrested and charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of going armed so as to cause fear.

She is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

