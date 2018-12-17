Menu
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a baby last month.
Crime

Woman on murder charge after baby’s death

by Sophie Chirgwin
17th Dec 2018 7:38 PM
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the death of a four-month-old girl in Logan last month.

The four-month-old girl was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital last month after suffering life-threatening injuries.

She was in a critical condition and died on November 20.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squad investigated the incident.

Investigators arrested a 35-year-old woman today, and she has been charged with the baby's murder.

The woman is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow, Tuesday 18 December.

