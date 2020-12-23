Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
Crime

Woman charged with murder of baby boy

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 3:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy, who died in June of last year after the Department of Child Safety was alerted over concerns for his welfare.

The nine-month-old boy, a twin, died on June 21 at a home at Raceview in Ipswich.

Detectives have today announced they have charged a 34-year-old woman with his murder following the 18-month-long investigation.

At the time of the boy's death, the surviving twin was placed into the care of others.

Detectives from the Yamanto child protection unit and the state crime command child trauma unit had last year been involved in the case, while it was understood multiple reports had allegedly been made to the department of Child Safety from people expressing concern for the boys' welfare.

The woman was remanded in custody and will next front court on February 8, 2020.

Originally published as Woman charged with murder of baby boy

domestic violence murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art donation helps brighten Christmas for others

        Premium Content Art donation helps brighten Christmas for others

        News In a year where everyone’s festive season needs a little extra colour, Yeppoon solicitor Cam Schroder helped provide just that.

        CUTE VIDEO: Meery Chimpmas from Rockhampton Zoo

        Premium Content CUTE VIDEO: Meery Chimpmas from Rockhampton Zoo

        Pets & Animals Capri steals the show at the Rocky Zoo’s annual Christmas gift deliveries.

        2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ

        Premium Content 2020 in review: 40+ businesses that opened or closed in CQ

        Business From service stations to new retail stores, restaurant and trades shops, the region...

        Keppel Sands services put under the microscope

        Premium Content Keppel Sands services put under the microscope

        News Residents asked questions about capital works expenditure and here were the answers...