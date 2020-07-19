Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
Police arrested the woman and charged her with serious assault, among other offences.
News

Woman charged with punching, biting security guard

Matthew Newton
19th Jul 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with a number of offences after assaulting a security guard outside a pub on Saturday night.

Police said there was a "large crowd" on the footpath outside a licensed premises in Bowen St, Roma, between 11.30pm and midnight last night.

Police will allege the woman walked up to the 26-year-old security guard and punched him in the face, and then bit him during the subsequent altercation.

The woman was charged with public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

More Stories

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much did council sell the music bowl land for?

        Property A portion of the site was sold to Queensland Health for the drug rehab centre

        Man jumped and punched principal’s office window

        premium_icon Man jumped and punched principal’s office window

        News A MAN jumped and punched the principal’s office at a Central Queensland high school...

        ROUND 2: Dominant Swans reclaim rightful position

        premium_icon ROUND 2: Dominant Swans reclaim rightful position

        AFL Top-rankers show little mercy to Brothers at a packed out Kele Park.

        Dolly’s Dream community workshop headed to Livingstone Shire

        premium_icon Dolly’s Dream community workshop headed to Livingstone Shire

        Community A resilience building community workshop run by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s...