Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Verdict for Neerkol worker at centre of child sex claims

        premium_icon Verdict for Neerkol worker at centre of child sex claims

        News Jury returned verdicts for all 17 counts after a three day trial in Gladstone this week

        Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        premium_icon Landry rewarded with promotion in Cabinet reshuffle

        Politics Hand work and loyalty has paid off for the Capricornia’s MP after this week’s...

        ‘Twelve more workers will die’: Mining’s horror outlook

        premium_icon ‘Twelve more workers will die’: Mining’s horror outlook

        News Workers put into situations they were inadequately trained for.

        UPDATE: Girl in hospital after incident at a Rocky school

        premium_icon UPDATE: Girl in hospital after incident at a Rocky school

        News A student was believed to have been hit by an aluminium ball and having difficulty...