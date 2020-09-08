Woman chases offenders as they take off in her car

Rockhampton police are calling for assistance to identify two people believed to be involved in a break and enter at Park Avenue yesterday. Picture: QPS

Rockhampton police are calling for assistance to identify two people believed to be involved in a break and enter at Park Avenue yesterday. Picture: QPS

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating after a woman had her car and belongings stolen following an alleged break and enter at Park Avenue yesterday.

Police said a man allegedly entered a house on Wattle St through an unlocked rear sliding security screen door about 11.30am and took car keys from the resident’s handbag.

The resident chased the alleged offender outside where she saw another person sitting in her vehicle.

The offenders were alleged to have driven off in the resident’s vehicle with her car keys, house keys and mobile phone.

Do you recognise these people? Picture: QPS

The vehicle was later found on Northern Access Rd, Woorabinda.

If you recognise the people pictured, contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2001882291.