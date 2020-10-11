Woman, child injured in separate horse fall incidents
A WOMAN and a child have been injured in separate horse fall incidents in Central Queensland this morning.
Paramedics were called to Reaney St in North Rockhampton about 9.51am, after an eight-year-old girl fell from a horse.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the child suffered a wrist injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
In the other accident, at Kinka Beach Road, Tanby, about 10.13am, a woman in her 20s fell from a horse after it was spooked.
The woman suffered a suspected fractured arm, chest and shoulder injuries.
A QAS spokesman said the woman was taken to Capricorn Coast Hospital in a stable condition.
