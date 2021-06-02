Menu
Johanna Adriana Jozepha Reabel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of possessing drug utensils. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Woman claims she used bong to smoke marijuana daily

Aden Stokes
2nd Jun 2021 12:00 PM
While inside a home in North Rockhampton, police found a water pipe and grinder that belonged to a woman who claimed she used the utensils to smoke marijuana daily.

Johanna Adriana Jozepha Reabel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28 to two counts of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said police attended an address in Koongal at 8.51am on April 11 in relation to another matter.

Sergeant Cullen said that inside one of the bedrooms of the home, police found a water pipe with a cone piece attached and grinder.

She said Reabel told police the water pipe was hers and that she used it to smoke marijuana daily.

Reabel addressed the court and said she had severe depression from the breakdown of a relationship.

She was fined $250 with no criminal conviction recorded.

The items were forfeited to the Crown.

