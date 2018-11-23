Woman clogs cell toilet, tries to escape from watchhouse

A former real estate agent took more than $290,000 from a clients’ to help pay a friend’s living expenses and keep the business afloat.

FRESH from a brazen stealing spree in Pialba, Skye Elizabeth De La Cruz clogged a watchhouse toilet in an attempt to escape police custody.

The botched plan and thefts landed the Hervey Bay woman in court with a spate of charges, including burglary, stealing, entering premises, wilful damage of police property and wilful obstruction.

De La Cruz, who has served 104 days in custody since the offences, pleaded guilty at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard her spree occurred in August along three streets in Pialba.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said De La Cruz was arrested on August 10 after being caught stealing property from several home-owners around Watson and George Sts.

Over the course of the day she had indiscriminately taken cosmetics, medication, food, Christmas lights, cards, bathroom cleaner and cards from at least three houses.

While waiting in the Hervey Bay Watchhouse at 1pm, De La Cruz staged her escape plan when another woman was placed in her cell.

"She placed some tissue toilet and some of her black pants in the toilet, flushed the toilet a number of times causing it to fill to the brim," Pros Edwards said.

"It was inoperable due to the clogging with those items."

When the Watchhouse keeper entered the cell through the exercise yard to fix the problem, the women ran out of the cell and slammed the door.

"Both the defendant and other female ran over to the blue door, which gives access to the police carpark and tried to open the door by the handle and pushing their shoulders against the door," Prosecutor Edwards said.

"They were unable to open that door and (were not) able to escape lawful custody."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge placed the woman on probation for two years.