Woman cops two separate driving bans in one week

A 20 year old copped two separate six-month suspensions on her driving licence only one week apart.

Katelyn Peacock pleaded guilty to driving without a licence during a phone hook-up to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was pulled over while driving on Gray Street, Rockhampton in April this year, after her licence had been taken away due to an accrual of demerit points.

Peacock offered no reason for driving without a licence, but enquired whether this six-month term would be in addition to another she received last week for other charges.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale warned Peacock that if she offended again, the minimum disqualification would be two years and up to five.

“If you think it’s okay to get in a car again, assume you’re going to get pulled over,” she said.

Peacock was fined $450.