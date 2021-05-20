Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton
Daily Magistrates Court list for Rockhampton
News

Woman cops two separate driving bans in one week

JANN HOULEY
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 20 year old copped two separate six-month suspensions on her driving licence only one week apart.

Katelyn Peacock pleaded guilty to driving without a licence during a phone hook-up to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She was pulled over while driving on Gray Street, Rockhampton in April this year, after her licence had been taken away due to an accrual of demerit points.

Peacock offered no reason for driving without a licence, but enquired whether this six-month term would be in addition to another she received last week for other charges.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale warned Peacock that if she offended again, the minimum disqualification would be two years and up to five.

“If you think it’s okay to get in a car again, assume you’re going to get pulled over,” she said.

Peacock was fined $450.

driving licence suspension rockhampton magistrates court tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DV offender ‘bumped’ into victim outside her workplace

        Premium Content DV offender ‘bumped’ into victim outside her workplace

        Crime A man prohibited from going near a woman or her workplace literally bumped into her as she walked back into her workplace after a cigarette break.

        Son of a gun ready for NRL debut

        Premium Content Son of a gun ready for NRL debut

        Rugby League ‘Very proud’: Kobe Hetherington, son of league legend Jason, gets Broncos...

        CQ community receives first class eye equipment

        Premium Content CQ community receives first class eye equipment

        Community The new equipment was delivered through donations from the BHP Benefitting My...

        Silly Solly’s attacker denied minimum parole date

        Premium Content Silly Solly’s attacker denied minimum parole date

        Crime Magistrate said crime “needs a sentence which deters you and others” from...