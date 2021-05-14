Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The incident on Campbell Street.
The incident on Campbell Street.
News

Woman crashes car into building

Timothy Cox
14th May 2021 5:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman crashed her car into a building in Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Campbell Street about 5pm in a car park near the corner of Albert Street.

Two fire crews, police, and paramedics were in attendance, but those at the scene seemed more embarrassed than hurt.

Little damage was done to the side of the building in question.

The front of the car.
The front of the car.

Paramedics took one person to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with no injuries.

A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle a short time later.

More Stories

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        Premium Content MP slams impostor for ‘love life’ email

        News Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has spoken about a fake email controversy.

        UPDATE: Conditions of three Bruce Hwy crash victims

        Premium Content UPDATE: Conditions of three Bruce Hwy crash victims

        Breaking Emergency Services are on scene of a crash north of Rockhampton.

        Woman in hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after reported snake bite

        News She was reportedly bitten on the foot by the snake

        Woman smashes windscreen with hammer over $3k debt

        Premium Content Woman smashes windscreen with hammer over $3k debt

        Crime Shirley Ann Johnston faces court on wilful damage charge