Woman crashes car into building

The incident on Campbell Street.

The incident on Campbell Street.

A woman crashed her car into a building in Rockhampton on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Campbell Street about 5pm in a car park near the corner of Albert Street.

Two fire crews, police, and paramedics were in attendance, but those at the scene seemed more embarrassed than hurt.

Little damage was done to the side of the building in question.

The front of the car.

Paramedics took one person to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with no injuries.

A tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle a short time later.