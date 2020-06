EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Police and paramedics attended the scene of a single vehicle crash into a tree this afternoon. Photo by Simon Dawson

A FEMALE motorist was lucky not to be more seriously injured after crashing into a tree on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland Police said the single vehicle accident was reported at 3pm on the Suttor Development Rd, near Hail Creek, halfway between Glenden and Nebo.

CRASH: A woman crashed her vehicle into a tree near Hail Creek.

Queensland Ambulance said the 21-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital as a precaution.