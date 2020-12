A car crashed into the Yeppen roundabout this evening.

BREAKING 6.40PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash at the Yeppen roundabout on Rockhampton's outskirts.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to the scene of the crash at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and the Capricorn Highway at Fairy Bower.

There were reports a woman was 'driving erratically' before leaving the road and crashing in the centre of the roundabout.

She has reportedly suffered some injuries.