Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a 600kg cow west of Brisbane. Picture: File/Anna Rogers
A woman has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was attacked by a 600kg cow west of Brisbane. Picture: File/Anna Rogers
News

Woman critical after attack by 600kg cow

by Cloe Read
21st Feb 2019 9:06 AM

AN ELDERLY woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she was rammed and trampled on by a 600kg cow at a property at Peak Crossing, south of Ipswich on Wednesday night.

It is reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was knocked down, with the cow then standing on her chest, causing significant chest injuries.

"She was conscious but paramedics were extremely concerned about the trauma and significant injuries she suffered … The injuries were very concerning," a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with Critical Care and High Acuity Response paramedics on board.

More Stories

Show More
attack cow critically injured editors picks

Top Stories

    Worker killed, four others injured in Moranbah mine accident

    premium_icon Worker killed, four others injured in Moranbah mine accident

    Breaking Four others have been taken to hospital with injuries after the incident involving a grader and a personnel carrier carrying 10 people.

    New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    premium_icon New forensic lab allows DNA testing at Rocky police station

    Politics CQ police will now be better equipped to support their community

    Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    premium_icon Lychee farmer's second job comes undone in front of TMR

    Crime He was fined over $2000 for oversized load

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping 5G network will offer speeds up to 20 times faster than 4G