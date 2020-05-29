Menu
Lions at Shoalhaven Zoo. Picture: Facebook
Woman critical after being bitten on head, neck by lion

by Sarah McPhee
29th May 2020 11:34 AM

A woman is fighting for life after being bitten by a lion at a zoo in New South Wales.

Three ambulance crews and a specialist medical team are treating the injured woman, aged in her 30s, at Shoalhaven Zoo in North Nowra.

An ambulance spokesman told news.com.au they were called just before 10.20am to treat the victim "bitten on the head and neck region".

She is believed to be in a critical condition.

 

An ambulance spokesperson earlier told the South Coast Register they were responding to reports of an "unconscious zoo keeper in the lion enclosure".

According to its Facebook page, the family owned and operated zoo has been closed since March 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"While we are closed to the public we as a family will continue to live onsite and have key staff coming in to help us ensure the safety & well being, cleaning & feeding of all our animals," the post reads.

"We value our staff and it has been heart wrenching to stand down some staff. Stay safe everyone! Thank you for all your support and we look forward to seeing you all back at the zoo soon."

A lion at the North Nowra zoo. Picture: Facebook/Shoalhaven Zoo
A lion at the North Nowra zoo. Picture: Facebook/Shoalhaven Zoo

 

