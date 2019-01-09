Woman critical after car crashes into tree

A woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed into a tree on Sugar Bag Rd at Caloundra last night.

A WOMAN in her 40s is in a critical condition after a serious traffic crash at Caloundra last night.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash on the corner of Sugar Bag Rd and Charles Woodward Dr at 6.42pm after a car crashed into a tree at "high mechanism", a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

Seven crews, including critical care paramedics, attended the scene.

A woman in her early 40s was initially trapped by her legs and suffered serious injuries to her face, chest and leg, the spokesman said.

Three fire crews attended the crash and used hydraulic cutting gear to free the woman from the car, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

A man was also injured in the crash and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The woman was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

