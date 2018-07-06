Menu
Emergency services were called to the crash about 7.25pm yesterday. Picture: File photo
Breaking

Woman critical after caravan rolls

by Tracey Ferrier
6th Jul 2018 8:14 AM

AN ELDERLY woman is fighting for life after her car and caravan rolled southwest of Cairns.

The 71-year-old was behind the wheel when the van and car flipped on the Kennedy Developmental road near Minnamoolka on Thursday afternoon. The Victorian traveller suffered critical injuries and was taken to the Townsville hospital. Her passenger, aged 72, also from Victoria, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews arrived on scene about 7.25pm at Jourama Rd at Bambaroo.

The highway has been closed in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a male patient was uninjured from the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

