Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman critical after teen stabbing

by Erin Smith
14th Jul 2020 6:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 20-YEAR-OLD Redcliffe woman is fighting for life in hospital after being stabbed in the neck.

Police say the 17-year-old girl attended a home at Reedy St, Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, about 6.25pm on Monday and confronted a 20-year-old woman, who she knew.

During an altercation the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman in the neck. The teenager then fled the scene.

Witnesses rushed the victim to Redcliffe Hospital - where she is fighting life threatening injuries.

A short time later police arrested a 17-year-old Blackwater girl - she also needed medical attention for an injury to her hand.

Police charged the teen with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman critical after teen stabbing

More Stories

redcliffe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We're not lazy drug addicts': Why I need medical marijuana

        premium_icon 'We're not lazy drug addicts': Why I need medical marijuana

        News There is a stigma surrounding the use of medicinal marijuana but for those who need it, it provides relief for medical conditions and transforms lives.

        Building to begin on Biloela bypass this year

        premium_icon Building to begin on Biloela bypass this year

        News The project should provide 10 construction jobs and be finished in 2022.

        Police search car and find glass meth pipe

        premium_icon Police search car and find glass meth pipe

        Crime Woman slapped with fine after pleading guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Governments creating Covid fear?

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Governments creating Covid fear?

        News Read letters and texts to the editor, plus Harry’s View here.