The woman died at the scene. Picture: Generic image
News

Woman crushed to death by quad bike

by Erin Lyons
9th Jun 2021 1:17 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM

A woman has been killed after she was trapped under a quad bike in a horror accident in the NSW central west.

Emergency crews raced to a regional property on Old Station Road at Gollan, about 60km east of Dubbo, on Tuesday afternoon.

They found a 58-year-old woman trapped under the quad bike she had been riding.

The woman was at a rural property when the incident occurred. Picture: Google Maps
Paramedics tried to save her but she died at the scene.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash and they were investigating.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

