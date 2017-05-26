26°
BREAKING: Elderly lady trapped in car after door crushed

Luke J Mortimer
Melanie Plane
and | 26th May 2017 2:19 PM Updated: 4:14 PM
Emergency Service cut a woman from a car after an accident at Main St and Glenmore Rd.
Emergency Service cut a woman from a car after an accident at Main St and Glenmore Rd.

FIREIGHTERS are trying to free a woman trapped in the front passenger seat of a car on Glenmore Rd in Park Avenue.

Paramedics have fitted the woman with a neck brace as firefighter use a circular saw-like tool to the cut her door.

Traffic is banked up on either side of the crash, but police are directing traffic through one lane of Glenmore Rd.

Two fire tracks are at the scene of the accident, which unfolded near Glenmore Rd's intersection with Main St, along with one ambulance unit.

Paramedics were assessing at least one man, who appeared to be middle aged, but the exact number of people injured is not yet known.

More to come

UPDATE 2.45: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have reportedly used cutting gear to free a woman trapped after a crash at Park Avenue.

TRAPPED: An elderly lady is trapped in a vehicle on the corner of Main St and Glenmore Rd.
An elderly woman was trapped after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Glenmore Rd and Main St.

Queensland Ambulance Service have reportedly transported two people from the scene to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Their injuries are at this stage unknown.

BREAKING 2.15PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a traffic crash in north Rockhampton where one person is trapped.

Initial information suggests two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Glenmore Rd and Main St, Park Avenue with reports an elderly lady is trapped in one of the vehicles.

It is understood the woman's legs are stuck under the dash however it is unclear if she has suffered any injuries.

Queensland Police are responding to the accident along with Queensland Ambulances Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

There have been reports of injuries to some persons involved.

More to come.

FIREFIGHTERS are trying to cut an elderly lady out of a car.

