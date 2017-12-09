Woman cut from wreckage after CQ smash

A husband and wife were stabilised at Blackwater Hospital by a Queensland Ambulance Critical Care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service in a serious but stable condition.

A husband and wife were stabilised at Blackwater Hospital by a Queensland Ambulance Critical Care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service in a serious but stable condition. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A COUPLE suffering serious injuries were flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service last night after a two-car smash near Blackwater.

A 65-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband received internal injuries, cuts and abrasions in the accident which happened about 7.30pm, 1km west of Blackwater.

The woman was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by emergency services before the victims, including a third elderly male, were transported to Blackwater Hospital.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the hospital where the husband and wife were stabilised by the on-board Queensland Ambulance Critical Care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

.

A husband and wife were stabilised at Blackwater Hospital by a Queensland Ambulance Critical Care paramedic and doctor before being flown to Rockhampton Hospital by the in a serious but stable condition. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The third victim, an elderly male, was kept at the Blackwater Hospital for observation overnight.