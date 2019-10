ONE woman has declined hospital transport after two cars collided this afternoon at Taranganba.

At 12.11pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Swordfish Ave and Cedar Ave.

Initial reports indicate the vehicles only received “minor damage” as a result of the crash.

One woman in her 50s was assessed on scene for a “very minor” seatbelt injury.

She declined hospital transportation.