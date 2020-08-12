Menu
Police are investigating after a woman died in a traffic crash near Springsure yesterday evening. Picture: Supplied
Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 6:40 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman has died after becoming entrapped in a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Springsure last night.

It is understood a ute was travelling along the Dawson Hwy when it left the road and rolled just before 11pm at Cairdbeign.

The front passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Sunshine Coast woman, became trapped and died at the scene.

The driver, a 49-year-old Springsure man and a 16-year-old male passenger were transported to Emerald Hospital in stable conditions with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

