Woman dies in horrific highway rollover

Police are investigating after a woman died in a traffic crash near Springsure yesterday evening. Picture: Supplied

A SUNSHINE Coast woman has died after becoming entrapped in a horrific single-vehicle rollover near Springsure last night.

It is understood a ute was travelling along the Dawson Hwy when it left the road and rolled just before 11pm at Cairdbeign.

The front passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Sunshine Coast woman, became trapped and died at the scene.

The driver, a 49-year-old Springsure man and a 16-year-old male passenger were transported to Emerald Hospital in stable conditions with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.