Woman dies in horror head-on crash

by Rachael Rosel
6th Apr 2021 7:09 AM
A woman in her 70s has died after a fatal head-on crash in the Moreton Bay region on Monday.

Early information gathered from police indicated that the woman was driving on Kilcoy Beerwah Road at Cedarton just after 11.30am when her car collided with another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

The 63-year-old man behind the wheel of the second car and a 54-year-old woman in the passenger seat were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and have asked the public for information relating to the incident.

