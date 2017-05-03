28°
Rocky woman claims police had 'no authority over her'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 3rd May 2017 12:29 AM Updated: 12:39 AM

SHE told police she just wanted to go back inside to get some clothes and when they refused to allow her, she swung a half sized door at an officer's leg.

The police had offered for the woman's partner to get her clothes just before she swung the door, the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 20.

Stacey May Rayner, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing police.

POLICE: Rockhampton woman Stacey Rayner pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing police. Chris Ison

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said on March 23 at 11.40am, police were called to Rodger St, Park Avenue, for assistance.

He said the defendant told police they had 'no authority over her' and police spent some time negotiating with her to get her to comply with directions.

Mr Fox said after police had convinced Rayner to comply, she stated she needed to get clothing before leaving the house.

He said police offered her partner be the person to get the clothing for her or a police officer could accompany her inside as she gathered what she needed.

Mr Fox said when Rayner entered the premises, she swung a 'half' door at an officer's leg.

He said the officer was not injured.

Rayner was fined $500 for the offence and a conviction was recorded.

crime police rockhampton

