Woman donates decade of hair to help sick kids

Lydia Georgeson donated 40cm of her hair to Variety Children's Charity last week.

WHILE many young women cringe at the thought of their hairdresser taking too much off during a trim, Lydia Georgeson was more than willing to say goodbye to 40cm of her luscious locks.

Sitting down in a salon chair at Wink Hair last week, the 21-year-old Caves Tour Guide smiled as her hairdresser took a pair of scissors to her long, brown hair and snipped it off - leaving her with a chic bob.

For years, the young woman had planned that moment - something she said would be of a benefit to others.

“It was a goal of mine to donate my hair to someone in need,” she said.

“I had short hair in primary school and since grade six had been growing it out.

“I had been wanting to cut it for the last few years and it took a little while to build the courage to do it.”

While at school, Ms Georgeson heard of another student who had shaved her hair off for cancer.

“I thought it was an amazing thing to do and I had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to donate my hair,” she said.

“It was a goal of mine to donate my hair to someone in need and after growing it out long enough I thought ‘why not donate it to somebody and put it to good use?’.

“I chose Variety Children’s Charity because they use the hair to make wigs for those in need and the money from the sale of the hair goes to kids who are doing it tough, who are sick, who are disadvantaged or have special needs.”

Ms Georgeson’s family donated a couple of hundred dollars to the charity to accompany the donation.

Donated hair is required to be at least 35.5cm long, unprocessed (free of dyes, perms or chemical treatments) and free of grey hair (unless it is completely grey, which is acceptable).

For Ms Georgeson, despite having to get used to her new do, she said the cooler length has been perfect coming into summer.

Ms Georgeson encouraged others who are considering getting a big chop to look at donation.

“You can give it to somebody and help them feel beautiful and confident,” she said.