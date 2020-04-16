Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neighbours called the police after a woman was seen being dragged by knifepoint into a car. Four people have now been charged over the kidnapping.
Neighbours called the police after a woman was seen being dragged by knifepoint into a car. Four people have now been charged over the kidnapping.
Crime

Woman dragged into car at knifepoint

by Shiloh Payne
16th Apr 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people have been charged after a woman was allegedly abducted on the Gold Coast.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday neighbours alerted police after they saw a 24-year-old woman allegedly being dragged and forced into a car at knifepoint in Surfers Paradise.

Police immediately commenced investigations around Illawong St and Stanhill Drv.

The woman was found by officers at an address in Surfers Paradise Blvd on Thursday morning, with two men and two women.

A 40-year-old man from Miami will face 10 charges, including two counts each of armed robbery and possession of dangerous drugs, as well as one count each of kidnapping and common assault.

A man from Thangool, 30, was charged with six offences, including two counts of deprivation of liberty and one count each of kidnapping, armed robbery and common assault.

A 24-year-old woman from Bongaree will face seven charges, including kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a drug utensil and two counts of possession of dangerous drugs.

Police bail was denied for all three. They are due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 41-year-old Clayfield woman was charged with one count of deprivation of liberty. She will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on July 6.

The kidnapped woman sustained minor injuries.

Originally published as Woman dragged into car at knifepoint

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        premium_icon FLIGHTS CANCELLED: CQ couples’ nightmare continues

        News A chartered plane was scheduled to bring more than 240 Queenslanders home from Perth this Saturday.

        • 16th Apr 2020 6:50 PM
        Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        premium_icon Ferry business forced to moor all boats, put off 10 staff

        Travel Max predicts they won’t see international visitors for 12 months.

        CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        premium_icon CQ workers fear employers could exploit JobKeeper payments

        News Keeping employees in a job, the roll out of JobKeeper payments has employees...

        Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        premium_icon Politician demands cheaper flights for Central Qld

        News An Australian airline is after a loan from the Federal Government to survive the...