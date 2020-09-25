Woman drank 2 bottles of wine, beers on night of fight

Violence in Aboriginal Communities - Katrina Amy Loogatha in a playground littered with VB beer cans near the Mornington Island hotel. PicBruce/Long 22 Oct 1998 Qld crime alcohol abuse grog generic

Violence in Aboriginal Communities - Katrina Amy Loogatha in a playground littered with VB beer cans near the Mornington Island hotel. PicBruce/Long 22 Oct 1998 Qld crime alcohol abuse grog generic

A WOMAN smashed the tail lights of a Holden Commodore during a drunken argument.

The woman also breached a domestic violence order a month later when found in the car of her partner.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of wilful damage and breach a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant attended the victim’s unit in Gracemere at 5pm.

She said the woman verbally abused the man and they argued.

Ms King said the woman upturned items on the balcony and then walked to the Holden Commodore where she threatened to damage the car.

She said the defendant smashed two tail lights with an unknown object.

Police later located the defendant at her Rockhampton address and she said she was too drunk to remember.

A month later, police intercepted a vehicle on the Leichhardt Hwy at Banana containing the defendant and the victim.

She told police she had been with the victim driving between Rockhampton, Gladstone and Banana to visit her sibling.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had drunk two bottles of wine and a six-pack of beer.

He said she had four adult children and was separated on friendly terms with their father.

The woman was ordered to nine-months probation and a conviction was recorded.