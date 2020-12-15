Woman drank bottle of wine before crashing at traffic lights

A WOMAN who ran a red light and crashed into the front of another vehicle had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) reading more than four times the legal limit.

Anne-Maree Mali Cameron pleaded guilty on December 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving, running a red light and obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to a two vehicle crash at the High and Berserker St intersection about 4.50pm on November 26.

He said a green Honda Civic was on a kerb and the driver – Cameron – was next to the driver’s side door.

Sgt Janes said Cameron told police she had drunk a bottle of wine at her aunty’s prior to driving.

She had a BAC of .213.

The court heard the crash occurred because Cameron failed to stop at a red light.

Sgt Janes said Cameron was advised she could retrieve her phone from the vehicle and when asked if there was anything else she wanted from the vehicle, she replied “don’t talk to me like s---.”

He said the defendant stood up, was detained and advised why she was detained and she became argumentative, screamed aggressively.

Sgt Janes said she bumped a police officer in the chest with her shoulder and said “go on”.

He said she was warned, she began to walk away and she was again advised she was detained.

Sgt Janes said Cameron was eventually handcuffed and struggled violently, restrained on the ground.

Cameron told Magistrate Cameron Press said there was no excuse for her behaviour that day.

She advised she had two jobs and was in a position to pay fines.

Mr Press disqualified Cameron from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay $1800 in fines. Traffic convictions were recorded.