Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        premium_icon BMA charged over death of Allan Houston at Saraji mine

        Breaking CHARGES have been filed against BMA over the death of miner Allan Houston at its Saraji operation in Central Queensland in late 2018.

        Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1M claim after being struck in head

        News Miner struck in head following mining roof collapse

        Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        premium_icon Accused meth drug trafficker cleared

        News Mr Williams was charged in September 2016 with 105 drug offences

        Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        premium_icon Hearts ache as Bilo girl starts prep at Christmas Island

        News The first day of prep is a milestone for every child, but it will be a markedly...