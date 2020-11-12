Menu
Dani Louise Adams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to one count each of driving without a license (demerit point suspended) and drink driving. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Woman drives to KFC unlicensed after seven Coronas

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
12th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER drinking seven Corona beers at home, a Rockhampton woman drove to KFC for dinner even though her licence had been suspended and she was under the influence of alcohol.

Dani Louise Adams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 6 to one count each of driving without a license (demerit point suspended) and drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Adams was intercepted travelling along Campbell St, Rockhampton, at 6.30pm on September 23 for a licence check and breath test.

Snr Cst Rumford said police checks revealed Adams’ licence was suspended due to an accumulation of demerit points.

He said Adams told police she was unaware of the suspension.

He said she also told police she had consumed seven Corona beers at home before driving to KFC for dinner.

The court heard Adams had a blood alcohol concentration of .06.

Adams was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 9 months.

