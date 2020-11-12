Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

Katelin Schafer pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and unlicensed driving.

A GLADSTONE woman slammed doors while yelling at her lawyer as she left the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, upset at the sentence she was handed.

Katelin Renee Schafer, 26, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and unlicensed driving.

The case was almost not heard when the prosecution questioned Schafer's behaviour to be consistent with someone under the influence of drugs, however defence lawyer Lauren Townsend told the court her client was just nervous.

Schafer's first offence occurred on October 6 when she was stopped at 7am on John Dory Dr, Toolooa.

She was in the car with keys in the engine and her two-year-old daughter in the back of the car.

She told police she had driven from Home Hill overnight- an eight hour drive.

Schafer was unable to stand up straight, was swerving and fidgety, verbally abusive, rambling her speech and had dilated pupils.

After a negative breath test it became apparent she was under the influence of drugs and her licence was immediately suspended.

Days later on October 9, she was intercepted on Flounder Crescent and asked to produce her licence.

Checks showed that she had been suspended. Schafer told police she was only suspended for 24 hours and showed them the paperwork she was handed.

The paperwork confirmed she was suspended and Schafer admitted she had not read it.

Ms Townsend told the court the mother of three had multiple mental health diagnosis' and had a tough year after losing the father of her children.

She said the reason Schafer was driving was due to fleeing an attack.

Schafer was sentenced to 12 months probation and disqualified from driving for two years with convictions recorded.

However she was unhappy with that sentence, yelling at Ms Townsend as she slammed the doors exiting the courtroom.