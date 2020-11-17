Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ride along
Ride along
Crime

Woman drug drove after a ‘moving’ party for her sister

Kristen Booth
17th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was caught drug driving after a party with her sister.

Linda Ann Elliott pleaded guilty at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 16 to driving while a relevant drug was in her saliva.

The Emerald Road Policing Unit intercepted Elliott driving on Borilla St about 10.41am on July 16.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Elliot returned a positive road side drug test, with further testing revealing the presence of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

“My sister was moving and we had a bit of a party,” Elliott told the court.

“I’m aware of my actions, the stupidity of it and the consequences that follow.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Elliott had a fairly good record up until now.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. The conviction was recorded.

More Stories

central highlands crime drug driver emerald magistrates court guilty plea linda ann elliott
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

        Premium Content Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

        Property There have been a number of sales recorded above $500,000 in the last couple of months.

        Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

        Premium Content Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

        Crime She was refused entry to the pub and then found a way to climb in.

        BREAKING: Break and enter forces school into lockdown

        Premium Content BREAKING: Break and enter forces school into lockdown

        Crime Police have detained one suspect and are searching for two others.

        CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        Premium Content CQ mining engineer loses his ‘prided’ mullet to raise funds

        Community He has raised more than $18,000 for Cancer Council.