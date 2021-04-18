Menu
News

Woman escapes burning car on Dawson Highway

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Apr 2021 10:03 AM
A young woman was lucky to have escaped unscathed after her car burst into flames at Clinton on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the Dawson Highway and Aerodrome Road about 5.50pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a woman, 20, was travelling west along the Dawson Highway when she was flagged down by other road users that her car was on fire.

The woman got out of her vehicle in time before it became totally engulfed by flames.

The QPS spokeswoman said the car burnt out entirely and there was a "total loss" of vehicle.

She said the woman's Holden Barina was an older model.

"Thankfully she wasn't hurt," the QPS spokeswoman said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene at 7.49pm to put out the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said crews made the scene safe before leaving.

Gladstone Observer

