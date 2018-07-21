Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman escapes house fire overnight, man charged with arson

Rae Wilson
by
21st Jul 2018 3:48 AM | Updated: 5:26 AM

A WOMAN had to flee her burning home before calling for help in a fire in Withcott overnight.

A Newtown man, 49, has been charged with arson after the house was destroyed.

Police officers were called to a disturbance at an address on Clive Crescent at 9.10pm when they arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The female occupant was able to escape the home before calling for help.

Emergency services were able to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to other properties.

A vehicle parked near the house was also destroyed in the blaze.

A man located nearby a short time later was taken to the Toowoomba Hospital for treatment suspected burns to his hands and smoke inhalation but has since been discharged.

The man charged with arson is expected to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

arson court editors picks fire toowoomba court toowoomba crime withcott

Top Stories

    Couple busted trafficking after raid on North Rocky house

    premium_icon Couple busted trafficking after raid on North Rocky house

    Crime A ROCKHAMPTON couple have been ordered to stand trial for methamphetamines and marijuana trafficking after a raid

    • 21st Jul 2018 6:00 AM
    Labor offer their alternative vision for CQ's infrastructure

    premium_icon Labor offer their alternative vision for CQ's infrastructure

    Politics CQ has the potential to become an economic powerhouse for Australia

    LNP detail their roll out plans for CQ infrastructure

    premium_icon LNP detail their roll out plans for CQ infrastructure

    Politics MP Landry is proud to be delivering key projects for Capricornia

    Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    premium_icon Yeppoon teen scores prestigious national science scholarship

    News Zachary Steyn is one of only 25 Australian recipients

    Local Partners