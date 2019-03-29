Woman facing attempted murder charge on bail for wounding

A unit at Nambour caravan park where a man was allegedly stabbed by a woman.

A unit at Nambour caravan park where a man was allegedly stabbed by a woman. Shayla Bulloch

A WOMAN charged with attempted murder over a stabbing attack on a man at a caravan park overnight was on bail charged with wounding at the time.

Theresa Ann Coss, 37, remained in the watchhouse and did not appear in court or apply for bail when her new charge was mentioned in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

Police allege Ms Coss stabbed a 43-year-old man with a knife in the head, upper body and legs at a Kulangoor caravan park on Nambour Connection Rd about 11pm yesterday.

Duty lawyer Ben Rynderman appeared on behalf of Ms Coss, whose appearance was excused.

Ms Coss is also charged with failing to appear before court on March 8 for the wounding charge.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned all three matters for nine weeks to May 31, when Ms Coss is required to appear via videolink.

"Given the nature of the charges, I don't think we should rush it too much," Magistrate McLaughlin said.

The prosecution has prepared a brief of for the wounding charge.

Police report the man injured in last night's stabbing was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and remained in a stable condition this morning.