Former Mackay resident Alysha Goring faces charges after lying about terminal cancer and using donations for a US holiday.
Woman allegedly faked cancer to con thousands of dollars

Caitlan Charles
21st Apr 2019 12:30 PM
A  woman reportedly faked having terminal cancer and went to extreme lengths to deceive family, friends and strangers to hand over thousands of dollars in donations.  

Alysha Goring, 26, from Melbourne allegedly fabricated the diagnosis and said she was suffering with liver cancer and had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.  

The police have alleged she pocketed close to $10,000, A Current Affair reports.

Goring, who the Daily Mercury understands lived in Mackay for about a year in 2014, allegedly　lied about doctors' appointments, treatment and even shaved her head, claiming the hair loss was caused by chemotherapy.  

It's understood she used the donations to go on a holiday to the United States.  

A Current Affair, which reportedly　obtained messages reportedly sent by Goring to friends, detailed the lengths of her alleged  deception.   According to the program, in one message, she claims: "They (doctors) found a clot in my brain and I had a seizure yesterday and died but they brought me back. I'm okay."  

She was charged by police in September last year.   Goring faced Sunshine Magistrates Court in Victoria earlier this week and will return in July.  

