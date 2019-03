Mamselle Corday, ridden by Les Tilley, wins the $100,000 Triple M Rockhampton Cup (1600m) at Callaghan Park.

Ambulance crews are on scene at Callaghan Park race track where a 28-year-old woman has fallen from a horse during track work this morning.

She is believed to be conscious with a possible leg injury.

No further information is available.